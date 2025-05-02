3 bodies found in quiet Suisun City neighborhood identified

The bodies of three people found inside a home in a quiet residential Suisun City neighborhood have been identified.

The Solano County Coroner on Friday said three men – Malcom Spears, 34; Jonathan Mason, 38; and Joshua Seau, 41 – were found inside the home Thursday afternoon on Lassen Avenue near Travis Air Force Base.

A spokeswoman for the coroner's office said it was too early to tell how they died, and they don't release that preliminary information anyway.

Suisin City police said there was no signs of foul play or struggle, and that firefighters had not found any sings of carbon monoxide poisoning.

How they died and their relationship to each other has not been revealed.

The discovery of three bodies, however, shocked neighbors, who were not used to seeing such a swarm of police activity on their street.

Neighbors said the residents of the home kept to themselves and may have moved in recently.