3 children injured after e-bikes slam into car in Angwin

The Brief Two 7-year-olds and a 5-year-old crashed their e-bikes into a car in Angwin on Tuesday night. The 5-year-old was found to be suffering "major injuries" and was airlifted to the University of California, Davis Medical Center. The CHP did not say whether the children were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, but said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the collision.



Three children were hurt – one seriously – when they crashed their e-bikes into a car in Angwin on Tuesday night.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers were called about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Newton Way and Bay Street on reports of the crash and found the children – two 7-year-olds and a 5-year-old – injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The 5-year-old was found to be suffering "major injuries" and was airlifted to the University of California, Davis Medical Center.

The two 7-year-olds suffered only minor injuries, and were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the 5-year-old was riding an electric bicycle on Bay Street with one of the 7-year-old children as a passenger, and the other 7-year-old was riding a second e-bike next to them.

The two e-bikes then crashed into the right side of a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu on Newton Way.

The CHP did not say whether the children were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, but said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the collision.