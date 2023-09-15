3 dead after possible hostage situation in Sacramento, including the shooter

Sheriff’s deputies found three people dead after a possible hostage situation in a Sacramento neighborhood on Friday, authorities said.

The bodies of three adults inside an apartment in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood included that of the suspected shooter, Sgt. Amar Gandhi of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Their identities were not immediately made public.

Deputies were called to the apartment complex shortly before 11 a.m. after a witness called 911 and reported seeing the shooter open fire on one of the victims, Gandhi said.

Hostage negotiators tried to contact the shooter but never successfully reached them before a SWAT team went inside, the sergeant said. No deputies fired their guns.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shooter was holding the other two people hostage inside the unit.