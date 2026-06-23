3 die in Saratoga BMW crash including 17-year-old

The Brief Three people died when a BMW went off state Route 9 near Saratoga on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver, a 21-year-old from Yuba City, died in the crash along with his two passengers, a 27-year-old man from Salem, Oregon, and a 17-year-old boy from San Jose, according to the CHP.



Three people died when a BMW went off state Route 9 near Saratoga on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:36 p.m. on the highway west of Redwood Gulch Road.

BMW over embankment

What we know:

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2024 BMW was heading east when the driver lost control and the car went down a steep embankment, CHP officials said.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Yuba City, died in the crash along with his two passengers, a 27-year-old man from Salem, Oregon, and a 17-year-old boy from San Jose, according to the CHP.

The names of the three victims were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.