3 firefighters injured battling mobile home blaze in Santa Rosa

Three Santa Rosa firefighters were injured while dousing a burning trailer early Sunday morning.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department began receiving reports just after 1:25 a.m. regarding a fire at a double-wide mobile home located at 1123 Dale Ct., near Finley Community Park, according to a department statement.

The first fire truck arrived at the scene within five minutes of the call, and crews discovered the trailer burning at the scene with the flames threatening nearby buildings.

Firefighters entered the trailer to look for occupants, but were hampered by "a large volume of burning furniture and materials." However, they were eventually able to determine that there was no one trapped inside the burning trailer.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the SRFD. The mobile home was completely destroyed by the flames, and a nearby home had one of its windows shattered by heat.

Crews remained on scene for a few hours after the fire was doused to mop up hot spots and burning debris.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn during the firefighting operations, while another suffered a moderate burn from steam and contact burns, the fire department said. A third firefighter also suffered a minor sprain.

Two of the firefighters were treated at a hospital for their injuries and were released.

The SRFD reported the damage caused by the fire was estimated to be about $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.