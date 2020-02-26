3 homes in San Francisco's Bayview struck by gunfire

article

Officers found three houses with damage from gunfire in San Francisco's Bayview District on Tuesday morning after responding to a report of shots fired, police said.

The report came from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at 10:44 a.m. in the area of La Salle Avenue and Osceola Lane.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire and police did not release any suspect information except that a vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" in the message.