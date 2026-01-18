3 killed in wrong-way crash on Solano County highway

article

The Brief California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the westbound side of the highway east of the Cordelia Weigh Station on reports of a four-car crash. Officers determined there were two separate crashes in the area. The two men in a Dodge Charger and a woman in the Land Rover were all fatally injured in the first crash. One man suffered only minor injuries in the second crash.



Three people were killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 near Fairfield in Solano County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the westbound side of the highway east of the Cordelia Weigh Station on reports of a four-car crash, the department told KTVU.

Two crashes:

"Upon arrival, officers determined there were two separate crashes," the CHP said. "The initial crash involved two vehicles: a white Dodge Charger, occupied by two male adults, and a black Land Rover Discovery, occupied by one female adult."

Officers confirmed that one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way on the highway in the moments leading up to the crash, but could not specify which vehicle. However, witnesses at the scene reported to the CHP that the wrong-way car appeared to be a "light-colored sedan."

The two men in the Charger and the woman in the Land Rover were all fatally injured in the crash, the CHP said. The victims’ names were not released.

The CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the initial wrong-way crash. And an investigation is ongoing.

Minor collision:

The second crash occurred in the same area and involved a black Tesla Model Y and a red Toyota Tacoma. The man driving the Tesla was not injured, while the man driving the Toyota was taken to a hospital with "suspected minor injuries."

The CHP said drugs and alcohol were determined not to be factors in the second crash.