3 missing, 3 hospitalized after house explosion

A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three houses and left authorities searching for three missing people.

The explosion happened Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. in Allegheny County.

Emergency responders pulled people out from under the debris of the exploded house while two other homes were engulfed in flames.

Crews from 18 fire departments worked to put out the fires.

Three people were taken to the hospital and authorities say three others missing still haven't been accounted for.

