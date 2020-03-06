3 new coronavirus cases in Contra Costa Co. with connection to Grand Princess ship

article

Public health officials in Contra Costa County confirmed three new coronavirus cases, and two of them are connected to the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Contra Costa Health Services(CCHS) said the three patients are confirmed to have the virus and are in isolation at their homes.

Officials said two of the patients were previous passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship and the third case is known to have had close contact with someone who had the virus in another jurisdiction.

Authorities aren't yet disclosing additional details about the patients.

The total of coronaviruses cases in Contra Costa County now sits at four.

Officials on Tuesday confirmed the county's first case.

CCHS is recommending that people who are at his risk of becoming infected, including adults over 50 and people with certain underlying medical conditions, should avoid mass gatherings, such as parades, sporting events or concerts.

According to state health and emergency officials, California now has 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19.