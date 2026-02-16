Empire grows global music influence while betting big on San Francisco roots

The Brief Empire hosted major events during Super Bowl week and is investing in its historic downtown San Francisco headquarters. The independent entertainment company has helped launch and support major artists while promoting creative freedom.



From chart-topping hits to major cultural events, the independent entertainment company Empire has grown into a global force, and its founder says the next chapter is rooted firmly in San Francisco.

Founded in 2010 by San Francisco native Ghazi, Empire has helped launch and support artists including Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar, while signing a roster of musicians such as Shaboozey and P-Lo.

The company operates outside the traditional major label system, offering artists greater flexibility and creative control.

From Super Bowl spotlight to global reach

During Super Bowl week, Empire hosted performances, events, and a cultural showcase in partnership with Levi’s, drawing artists, celebrities, fans, and city leaders to its downtown footprint.

"If I can figure out how to bring food, tech, culture, banking and music in an event space all under one roof, I think I will accomplish my mission," Ghazi said. "What we did for Super Bowl was the template for what I’m trying to accomplish."

Empire recently purchased the historic One Montgomery building in San Francisco’s financial district for about $24 million. The former bank, built in 1908, is being transformed into the company’s global headquarters.

Before launching Empire, Ghazi worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley by day, and made records at night, an experience he says helped lay the foundation for the independent model he would later build.

"It was all about putting artists first and democratizing access to things people need," he said. "Whether that was the brain power of executives, because I spent a lot of time, mentoring, talking to artists, or whether that was launching legal structures that were more favorable to artists, or having a progressive mindset."

Investing in San Francisco

As Empire expands, Ghazi says the company is intentionally investing in its hometown, rather than relocating.

"I wouldn't be who I am today if I wasn't born and raised here. So I just want to double down on what made me," he said. "Hopefully that inspires other people to do the same, and maybe it builds a funnel of change. The mayor is doing an excellent job and has planted a lot of seeds. The wind is kind of blowing in our direction now. So I told him, last time I saw him, 'we got to keep the surfboard on the wave, at all costs."

Industry observers say Empire’s rise reflects a broader shift in how music is produced and distributed.

"The reason why Empire is such a big deal is because they're probably the biggest independent hip hop company in the world. That's separate from the big major companies - Universal, Warner, and Sony. He's done it all himself… just up from nothing," said Jem Aswad, executive music editor at Variety.

The new headquarters remains under construction, but Empire plans to host future events tied to major moments such as the World Cup and SF Music Week, underscoring its growing role in the city’s cultural and economic landscape.