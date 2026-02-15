3 injured, dog killed in San Jose house fire

article

The Brief San Jose Fire Department units responded about 4:20 p.m. to the fire at the home located in the 10100 block of Endfield Way. One firefighter and two of the residents were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. A dog was killed in the fire, which also caused severe damage to the home, and heat and smoke damage to a neighboring house.



Three people were injured – including a firefighter – and a dog was killed in a San Jose house fire on Sunday afternoon.

San Jose Fire Department units responded about 4:20 p.m. to the fire at the home located in the 10100 block of Endfield Way.

The residents managed to evacuate from the home before firefighters arrived, and the fire was knocked down just after 4:45 p.m., the SJFD said.

One firefighter and two of the residents were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. The residents later took themselves to a hospital for further evaluation, and the firefighter was taken to a hospital by the SJFD.

A dog was killed in the fire, which also caused severe damage to the home, and heat and smoke damage to a neighboring house.

Six people were ultimately displaced by the fire, and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.