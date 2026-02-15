Woman dies in Hayward crash that left 6-year-old injured

article

A woman was killed and a 6-year-old boy was injured in a crash in Hayward on Saturday evening.

Hayward Police Department officers were called just after 6:20 p.m. on Saturday to the intersection of W. Tennyson Road and Baldwin Street, near Tennyson Park, on reports of the crash and found two victims – a 59-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy – injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. Her name was not released.

The boy was found to have suffered facial fractures due to the crash, but he is expected to survive, police said.

The 60-year-old man who was driving the car involved in the crash remained at the scene and provided police with a statement.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, although an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Hayward police noted that the woman’s death marked the city’s second fatal crash of the year.