3 plead guilty after death of security guard Kevin Nishita in Oakland

Before their trial scheduled for next month, three suspects charged in the murder of Kevin Nishita have pleaded guilty.

Nishita was shot and killed in November 2021 while working as a security guard protecting a television news reporter in Oakland.

Laron Gilbert pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

His accomplices, Sahdihia Mitchell and Hershel Hale, pleaded no contest to robbery charges.

Gilbert originally faced 189-years-to-life in prison, and the others faced 151 to 178 years if convicted as originally charged, the East Bay Times reported.

According to the East Bay Times, which was the first to report the development, Nishita’s loved ones were seen weeping in open court as the deal was announced Thursday morning.

The three were set to go on trial in March, a case that was expected to last months. They have not yet been formally sentenced and remain jailed in Alameda County.