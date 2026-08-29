3 San Jose residents ID’d as victims in deadly Alaska plane crash

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The Brief Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon were notified that a small plane had crashed in the Seldovia Slough, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Authorities identified three of the victims as 65-year-old Ronald Schmidt, 20-year-old Lance Schmidt and 82-year-old Daniel Simon, all of San Jose.



Authorities on Saturday identified three victims of a deadly plane crash in Alaska as San Jose residents.

The backstory:

Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon were notified that a small plane had crashed in the Seldovia Slough, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

"A preliminary investigation determined that a Piper PA-24 bound for Seldovia from Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage had crashed into the water and was completely submerged," Alaska authorities said. "At approximately 6:30 pm after the tide level dropped Troopers were able to extract four deceased adults from inside of the small plane."

On Saturday, authorities identified three of the victims as 65-year-old Ronald Schmidt, 20-year-old Lance Schmidt and 82-year-old Daniel Simon, all of San Jose.

The fourth victim, the pilot, was identified as 68-year-old Eric Middlebrook of Anchorage, Alaska.

What's next:

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.