3 suspected of carjacking in Moraga

Authorities from several agencies on Monday located and arrested three people suspected of carjackings in Moraga.

Moraga officers said they observed a vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Moraga Road that was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking in another jurisdiction. Officers attempted a stop, but the driver failed to yield and led the police on a pursuit.

At Campolindo High School, an occupant of the vehicle tossed a gun out of the car, which was recovered.

The pursuit continued to the intersection of Camino Pablo and Shuey Drive, where the suspects exited the car and ran.

At this point, officers from Orinda, Lafayette, the East Bay Regional Parks Police, and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office all searched the area for the suspects. Helicopters from the Alameda County Sheriff and the regional parks also assisted.

Two suspects were located and detained while the third remained outstanding, and then the third one was eventually located, police reported at 7:45 p.m.