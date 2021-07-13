3 suspects arrested in prostitution sting at San Jose hotel, police say

article

Three men were arrested in a human trafficking sting at a San Jose motel after authorities saw them drop off a young woman to presumably engage in prostitution.

On July 9, San Jose police officers conducted an undercover operation at an unnamed hotel where they found four women believed to have been forced into prostitution.

Three men, all from Stockton, were arrested on suspicion of soliciting and weapons charges after two loaded firearms were found in their vehicle.

Suspects Jarren Meek, 23, Markell Shelton, 20, and Mark Ramirez, 20, were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail but bonded out.