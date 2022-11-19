3 teens arrested for alleged armed carjacking in Antioch

article

Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for their involvement in a carjacking. According to a statement from Antioch police, the teenagers and a stolen car were involved in a pursuit across four different Bay Area cities.

Officials say a Brentwood police officer spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger on Friday just after 10:30 p.m., and pursued it from Stockton into Antioch. Next, an officer in Oakley picked up the pursuit, but lost the car.

Not long after, officers found the car parked on Los Altos Way near Monterey Dr. in Antioch. The suspects, who reportedly had handguns, ran away.

Police say one suspect was found by a drone hiding in a backyard shed, another was arrested near the parked car, the third suspect turned himself in.

All three suspects, 19-year-old Anthony Pier, 18-year-old Angel Oliva, and a 16-year-old were transferred to Stockton police.



No injures were reported, according to police.