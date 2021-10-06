3-year old boy shot on I-580 in Oakland

A boy was struck by gunfire while riding with his dad in a car in Oakland.

Police say the shooting happened Monday night on I-580 near the Fontaine overpass in Oakland.

The toddler's father was driving eastbound when another car started shooting at them, striking the boy.

He was shot in the foot and is in stable condition. His father was not hurt.

OPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.

Last July, another shooting incident happened along the same stretch of I-580.