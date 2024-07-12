3-year-old celebrates last cancer treatment in firetruck ride

One East Bay boy is celebrating the end of his final chemo infusion. With the help of Project Pink Wheels, 3-year-old Gabriel Gassoway rode to his last chemo infusion appointment in style at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Walnut Creek on Thursday.

Gassoway was picked up from his Concord home Thursday afternoon to the hospital in the special firetruck with sirens blasting and lights flashing.

He was met with hospital staff cheering and supporting the toddler.

Thursday marked the end of the two years of treatment for Gassoway.

Project Pink Wheels was founded by retired Capt. Chris Leimpeter, a 24-year-old veteran of United Professional Firefighters of Contra Costa County, as a cancer support resource for those affected by the disease.

"We want to give them a ride, get them to their first or last appointment in style, let them know they're not fighting alone and that they can be seen, and that they are seen by us," Leimpeter said.

The pink stems from the symbol of breast cancer, but the organization says its intention is to raise awareness for all cancers.

The Pink Wheels Project has averaged around two rides a month in the last four years.