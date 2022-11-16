36-year-old man ID'd in deadly Redwood City police shooting

The coroner on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot by Redwood City police as a 36-year-old San Carlos resident.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the man as Abran Gutierrez.

The county’s district attorney, Steve Wagstaff, said Gutierrez had no prior contact with law enforcement as an adult.

Investigators said an argument between the suspect and the mother of one of his children prompted a witness to call 911.

The call for help set in motion a series of events culminating with Tuesday’s police shooting

"I heard all the commotion before the gunshots," said witness Breana Hume.

She and her boyfriend, David Thomas, had a bird’s eye view of the events and violence from their nearby apartment balcony.

"I saw a group of police officers or tactical unit coming across El Camino and converging on the car," said Thomas.

Wagstaff said a witness saw the heated argument inside and outside a Prius, between Gutierrez and the unidentified woman – with three children nearby.

"This was an argument; confrontation going on between he and the mother of his child. And police got called for that reason," said Wagstaff.

Three minutes later, a swarm of Redwood City police officers arrived and tried to negotiate with Gutierrez. Police said he was carrying a firearm and threatened to shoot the woman and her children.

"I heard one pop. And then a second individual pop. And they were distinct from the pop, pop, pop, from the police officers," said Hume.

"We were definitely concerned. I think my girlfriend was more wanting to stay inside," added Thomas.

At least five police officers fired, hitting Gutierrez multiple times. Despite being rushed to an area hospital, Gutierrez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Wagstaff declined to say what sparked officers to fire.

"I’m not going to go into that until we interview the shooting officers. We have interviewed about half a dozen of the witness officers," he said.

The district attorney's office will use the coroner’s report, witness interviews and interviews with the officers involved in the shooting to determine if this was a lawful use of lethal force, said Wagstaff.

For the neighbors who live near the shooting scene, it’s an unsettling realization that the next incidence of gun violence in American, can take place right outside anyone’s door.

SEE ALSO: Appointment of Berkeley police chief on hold during arrest quota investigation; union president steps down.

"I’ve never seen gun violence thing happen live. And so as for the first time, it’s frightening," Hume said.

The investigation into the shooting will take approximately two-and-a-half months to complete, according to Wagstaff. Until its completion, the five officers will remain on paid administrative leave.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU and Instagram @jessegontv