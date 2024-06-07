$38M mansion becomes San Francisco's most expensive listing yet

article

The most expensive home in San Francisco just hit the market, carrying a price tag of $38 million.

The home boasts 10 bathrooms (six full and four partial) and 13 rooms (only four are bedrooms).

The Pacific Heights mansion comes with its own spa, garden, and terrace. The white home featuring several bay windows is located at 2990 Broadway and features views of nearby mountains and water, including the Bay and waterfront.

The 10,180-square-foot home possesses panoramic views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, and historic Alcatraz Island, according to luxury real estate company Sotheby's International Realty.

"[The home] commands the most coveted, cornerstone location as the last house on Outer Broadway…with immediate adjacency to the Presidio's bucolic surroundings," the listing read.

The home once belonged to the late philanthropists George "Fritz" Jewett Jr. and Lucy Jewett, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The home, built in 1987, once entertained heads of state, royalty, and San Francisco's high society, per its listing.

These notable guests include Speaker Emetria Nancy Pelosi, former President George H.W. Bush, and Britain's Prince Phillip, the Chronicle reported.