3rd suspect in Oakland officer's killing arrested

The US Marshals have arrested a third suspect for the alleged murder of Oakland police officer Tuan Le.

Marquise Cooper, 34, was apprehended in Orange County last week to face charges of murder and burglary that have been filed by Alameda County prosecutors. He has been extradited back to Northern California.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 16.

Le was working undercover and responding to a burglary at a cannabis business in Oakland when he was shot and killed on Dec. 29.

Cooper, along with Mark Sanders and Allen Brown, have been charged with Le's alleged murder. Police say that Sanders fired the lethal shot that took Le's life. A fourth man, Sebron Russell, faces a burglary charge.

The suspects also have been charged with breaking into a Pittsburg cannabis grow house in 2021.

A memorial service for Le was attended by hundreds and held last week in Castro Valley. Le, an immigrant from Vietnam, was the first Oakland police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 15 years.