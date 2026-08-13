San Leandro quake felt throughout Bay Area

The Brief An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck near San Leandro on Thursday morning. While there were no immediate reports of damage, people all over the Bay Area reported feeling the shaking.



An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck near San Leandro on Thursday morning, and while there were no immediate reports of damage, people all over the Bay Area reported feeling the shaking.

Shake in San Leandro

What we know:

The quake struck about 8:30 a.m. along the Hayward Fault, according to the US Geological Survey. It was first reported as a 4.1, but then downgraded to 3.8, according to the USGS website.

Two aftershocks were also reported just after 9 a.m. with magnitudes of 3.0 and 2.8, according to the USGS.

Some people reported getting ShakeAlerts on their phones and many others did not.

What they're saying:

KTVU viewers called in to say they felt the quake in San Leandro, Oakland, Livermore, Hayward, Fremont, Union City, San Francisco and even as far away as San Mateo and Half Moon Bay.

Carlos Lopez wrote on KTVU's Facebook page that he was working on a ladder in Oakland and felt it moving side to side.

Brandee Alvarez wrote that she lives on sailboat in Alameda and felt her boat shake along with the docks and pilers.

Sharon Ann said she was watching "Mornings on 2" in Concord when she felt her bed shake. She did note, however, that her three cats didn't wake up at all.

Jenny Stevens said in a phone interview that she felt a "real hard shake" in downtown San Leandro.

She reported no damage, but there was "no doubt" that a big "bang" shook the earth.