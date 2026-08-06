'We need our money': EDD applicants line up overnight at Oakland office as delays persist

The Brief Pregnant mothers, people with disabilities, and workers seeking Paid Family Leave report waiting months for Employment Development Department payments without resolution. Frustrated applicants face automated phone system disconnects and lines of hundreds outside the Oakland EDD office, where limited daily tickets are issued. The state agency attributes processing problems to an outdated system currently undergoing a transition to the new "EDD Next" platform.



Residents needing assistance from California's Employment Development Department are calling for urgent action as persistent delays leave many without expected benefit payments, falling behind on bills, and unable to reach staff for help.

Persistent delays at Oakland EDD office

Local perspective:

Applicants seeking unemployment, disability, and Paid Family Leave benefits told KTVU they have spent hours on the phone without reaching an agent, pointing out that the state's Oakland office on Oakport Street near the Coliseum seems to have especially long lines and frustrating interactions with staff.

Signs at the Oakland location indicate that only a limited number of ticket numbers are issued each day.

The EDD has offices across the state with in-person service for disability insurance and family leave, including the Oakland location, and three others in San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa.

People waiting in line in Oakland describe arriving in the dark with chairs just to secure a spot before opening.

Among them Thursday morning was Patrice Mason, a teacher with a back injury who has gone two months without payment.

Mason said all the waiting in line gives her anxiety – and not just for her.

"I think about all the people who can't even get here," she said, noting her father is physically disabled and can't make it to the Oakport office.

She noted that as she watched a man hobble to the line with a broken leg and catheter.

Last week, Mason said a woman with an amputated foot was in line.

People stand in line waiting for EDD to open at the Oakland office on Oakport Street. Aug. 6, 2026

Phone lines are ‘impossible’

What we know:

She said she tried going online to fix her situation but the ID.Me verification "doesn't work."

And when she calls?

"Nobody answers. Trying to get anyone to answer the line is impossible," Mason said.

Abraham Rodriguez, another applicant waiting in line Thursday, noted that delayed payments are causing applicants to fall behind on bills.

"We need our money on time. We're paying out of pocket, we're behind on bills," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who underwent a shoulder replacement from a maintenance job, says he's been receiving roughly half the amount he is owed, and he needs the money to pay his mortgage and car bills.

"They don't put attention on us," he said. "You miss a little thing and they don't care."

Fabiola Mendoza, who is on disability after having a heart attack and works at a retirement facility, was there for the fourth time and said the EDD at Oakport is "worse than the EDD."

She said that her doctor never filled out a certain section on her form and she was never notified of the mistake.

"I played the waiting game for the next month and a half," she said. "I'm broke. I need my money."

Mendoza showed up about 5: 30 a.m. on Thursday because, last week, when she showed up at 6:30 a.m., she was number 65 in line.

She showed up in person because she said calling is useless and going online always seems to fail.

"It's always something," she said.

An office building at 7677 Oakport Street in Oakland, Calif. where the California Employment Development Department helps disability and family leave applicants. Aug. 6, 2026.

Applicants wait for hours

What they're saying:

First-time father Trevel Thomas, of Oakland, shared that his food stamp benefits were cut off under the assumption that he was receiving EDD payments, despite not receiving a single check.

"All I need is a printout showing that I haven't gotten paid," he said. "They cut off my food stamps because they said I'm getting paid from EDD. I haven't gotten one payment, so how do you cut off my food stamps?"

Thomas said he has been trying to contact the agency for two months and has only succeeded once, forcing him to do extensive footwork in person to obtain proof of non-payment.

Applicants report that the online EDD system is failing to update and the phone system is largely non-functional.

An attempt to call the state disability insurance line resulted in repeated automated errors before ending in a message stating the agency had reached the maximum number of people waiting to speak with a representative.

EDD's transition to new platform

What's next:

According to the EDD, the agency's system is outdated and is currently undergoing a transition to a new platform, "EDD Next," with the help of state funding.

The transition, however, has caused issues with form processing.

A spokesperson for the department said the Oakland location is also facing low staffing as they transition their operations.

"Unfortunately at the Oakport location, there has been a transitioning of operations there, so staffing has been light," said Greg Lawson, the EDD's public affairs chief.

Low staffing at Oakland location, EDD says

The other side:

Lawson said there's also been an increase in the number of people applying for benefits, which has prompted them to hire more staff.

"We're in the process of hiring 300 new employees to deal with that demand," Lawson said.