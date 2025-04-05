4-alarm fire burns at San Francisco apartment

An apartment building in San Francisco caught fire Saturday evening, prompting a four-alarm response, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was burning an apartment building on Washington and Larkin Streets in the Nob Hill neighborhood. At least three people were assessed for injuries, SFFD Chief Dean Crispen said.

A dog was also missing.

Fire officials said the fire extended throughout the building, burning all three floors. The buildings next to the apartment sustained damage from the fire as well.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.