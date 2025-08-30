4 arrested after alleged strong-arm robbery in Benicia

article

Four suspects, including one juvenile, were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal items from an employee at a Benicia store.

The Benicia Police Department received a report about 11:30 a.m. on Friday from a local business that one of their employees was being attacked by four suspects, the department said in a statement.

At the store, officers learned that the victim had been robbed of their phone and some jewelry, which was collectively valued at more than $6,500.

During an investigation, police were able to identify the four suspects as 26-year-old Alexander Gene Brown of Suisun, 20-year-old Myanna Chanlaray of Vallejo, 19-year-old Viridiana Jaala White of Fairfield and a 17-year-old from Suisun whose name was not released due to their age.

Officers were able to locate the four suspects’ vehicle using the city’s Automated License Plate Reader system, and they were taken into custody within hours of the alleged robbery.

BPD records indicated that Chanlaray, Brown and White were all booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, all of which are felonies.