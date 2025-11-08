4 arrested after allegedly stealing glasses from Novato Lens Crafters

article

The Brief Novato Police Department officers were called just after 3 p.m. on Friday to the Lens Crafters in the Vintage Oaks shopping center on reports of a theft. Four suspects had fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger with no license plates after reportedly stealing several pairs of glasses. California Highway Patrol officers stopped the car in San Rafael and arrested the suspects.



Three men and a reported missing teenaged boy were arrested on Friday after allegedly stealing several pairs of glasses from a Lens Crafters at a Novato shopping mall.

What we know:

Novato Police Department officers were called just after 3 p.m. on Friday to the Lens Crafters in the Vintage Oaks shopping center – located at 120 Vintage Way Space – on reports of the theft and learned that four suspects had fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger with no license plates after reportedly stealing several pairs of glasses, according to a department statement.

California Highway Patrol officers found the Charger about 20 minutes later driving on the southbound side of Highway 101 in San Rafael, and stopped the car near Manuel T. Freitas Parkway, according to the NPD.

The CHP found that the three men and a teenaged boy inside the car "wore clothing that matched the surveillance video obtained from Lens Crafters," and that there was allegedly stolen eyewear still with tags inside the Charger. The NPD also noted that there was a 1-year-old girl inside the car.

23-year-old Armani Delrosario of Pacifica, 20-year-old Steven Cordova-Hernandez of Daly City, 21-year-old Cuauhtemoc Ramirez of Daly City and the unnamed 17-year-old were all placed under arrest on suspicion of organized retail theft.

The NPD noted that the 17-year-old was reported missing out of San Francisco, and that they also had an active no-bail arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Aftermath:

The three men were booked at Marin County Jail, while the 17-year-old boy was booked at Marin Juvenile Hall. The 1-year-old girl was identified as Delroasario’s daughter, and was released to the custody of her grandmother.

Novato police said 90 pairs of glasses and eyewear products – estimated to be more than $33,000 in value – were recovered from the vehicle and returned to the Lens Crafters.