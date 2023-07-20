4 arrested after deadly mass shooting outside North Beach strip club

article

San Francisco police have now arrested four people roughly three months after a 23-year-old man was killed and three other 20-somethings were injured in a mass shooting outside the North Beach strip club The Condor.

Three suspects recently arrested are 21-year-old Jeremiah Thomas of Suisun City; 20-year-old, Marilyn Sahagun-Lopez of Oakland; and 22-year-old Nikeosi Jackson of San Francisco, police said in a statement.

A fourth suspect, 22-year-old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland, was arrested two days after the shooting outside the club on April 23, at Grant and Columbus avenues. Police released the names of the other three this week.

Thomas, Sahagun-Lopez and Jackson were taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide, and attempted robbery, along with other crimes that include gang activity.

Investigators said it appears the suspects tried to rob the victims at gunpoint. That lead to a fight, which turned into a shooting.

The person who died was identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas from Solano County.

The three others wounded in the shooting were two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County, police said.

Jackson was also arrested for an active and outstanding warrant out of Contra Costa County for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle and for another warrant out of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, police said.

The Condor Club's managers said the strip club was not connected to the shooting.