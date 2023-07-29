4 Bay Area teens head to Paris for World Rowing Championships

article

Four Bay Area teens will be competing in the World Rowing Championships in Paris next week.

Jack Hume, Cosmo Hondrogen, Mattis Hevin, of Alameda, McKeane McBrearty, of Oakland are representing Oakland Strokes in the men's U19 straight four races beginning Wednesday through Sunday.

"We can’t believe that we’re the first Strokes-made boat to ever punch our ticket to Worlds, and we’re going to give it our absolute all to do even more for our amazing and successful program that we all truly call home," Hevin said.

Also known as "The Four," the team won regionals and set the course record for U19 to qualify for the once-in-a-life-time opportunity to compete for gold.

Hume and Hondrogen attended Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School and Hevin went to Bishop O'Dowd.

"The Four" will be joined by their coaches Jovan and Ben and have been training six or seven days per week to prepare for the event.

If anyone wishes to donate, the team created a Gofundme account to raise funds for their trip to Paris to compete for gold.

