4 die in 8 Oakland shootings since Friday

Four people died in eight shootings in Oakland between Friday night and Monday afternoon.

Oakland police are now investigating 87 homicides, the same number as last year at this time.

The most recent shooting occurred on Monday at 12:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting, but did not locate any gunshot victims at the scene. However, they learned that a person wounded by the gunfire had arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The victim is listed in stable condition, police said.

Hours before that, at 3 a.m., a homicide occurred in the 2200 block of E.12th Street.

Public Information Officer Kim Armstead said police were flagged down by someone after a man had been shot at a homeless encampment.

The man was taken to the hospital but died of multiple gunshot wounds, Armstead said.

Two people were killed on Sunday: The first was about 2:30 a.m., when a man was shot to death right before being hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of 14th Street, police said.

Then, on Sunday night, the East Bay Times reported that a 57-year-old was shot during a home-invasion robbery shooting about 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of 11th Street in West Oakland.

Authorities said a suspect entered the home after a woman answered a knock on the door, and then he burst inside and took her purse.

When the man tried to stop the robbery, the suspect shot and killed him, police told the East Bay Times. The woman was not hurt.

The deadly weekend kicked off Friday night on 8th and Filbert Street in West Oakland, where police found a man at the scene.

He died later at the hospital.

Police did not announce that any arrests had been made in any of the cases.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Oakland police homicide detectives at (510)238-3821.