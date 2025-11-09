4 minors, 1 adult injured in mass shooting in San Francisco

The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a mass shooting involving five victims, four of which are juveniles.

A spokesperson for SFPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8:53 p.m. Saturday near Fulton St. and The Great Highway in the Outer Richmond District.

First responders rendered aid to four minors and one adult who had been shot, according to San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen. All the victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The adult victim was rushed into surgery. The four minors are in stable condition and expected to be OK, though the extent of their injuries are unknown.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police said the shots were fired at a large public gathering outside. It is unknown if the victims were involved in the gathering.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie responded to the incident with the following statement on X:

"This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it. I am hoping that everyone affected will be ok. Thank you to all of our first responders who acted quickly to keep our community safe, as they do every day."

Police called the incident "isolated" and said there is no general threat to the public. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.