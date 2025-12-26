4 people shot at San Jose business day after Christmas: police

The Brief Four people were shot in San Jose about 3:45 a.m. Friday. The victims were taken to the hospital. Police also didn't say how many suspects they thought were involved, or what the shooting might have been about.



Four people were shot and wounded early Friday morning at a San Jose business near the downtown area, police said.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of S. First Street about 3:45 a.m. after someone reported a shooting, police said.

Local perspective:

"I'm not surprised," said Michael Goodwin, a nearby neighbor.

"This is where a lot of the crime happens, surrounding this neighborhood, that I know of."

Police did not specify what business it was, but it appeared as though it might have occurred at or near Lolita's Furniture store.

Nearby business owners say the furniture store recently changed ownership and is sometimes host to after hours parties.

"We're kind of victims of seeing a lot of crazy stuff," said Esteban Halloway.

He owns "Break Stuff Bay Area;" it's a rage-room entertainment center a few doors down from the shooting.

"What a shame on Christmas. The day after Christmas."

What we know:

Police found that four people had been shot the day after Christmas and they were all taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not made public.

Police also didn't say how many suspects they thought were involved, or what the shooting might have been about.

Neighborhood surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows a large group of people running away from the store around 3:30 a.m. Ten minutes later, first responders appear to perform CPR as an ambulance arrived.

There was no mention of any arrests.

Police closed down S. 1st Street between Martha and Virginia streets during the investigation.

Store owners say crime in a the area is becoming too much and police closing streets down for investigations is costing them business.

"It would just be nice again to have more activity in this area, especially considering how frequently this is happening now," said Halloway."

San Jose police investigate after four people were shot on S. First Street. Dec. 26, 2025