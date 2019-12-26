4 shot at holiday party in Oakland in stable condition

Four people injured in a shooting at a holiday party in Oakland Christmas day are all in stable condition, authorities said.

Oakland police officers were called to the 34th Avenue near Foothill Boulevard just after 6 p.m.

When police arrived they found a 15-year-old boy, two men ages 27 and 28, and a 29-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The four victims were transported to a local hospital where one of them was listed in serious condition but upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators haven't provided any suspect descriptions or determined a motive for the shooting.