4 shot at holiday party in Oakland in stable condition

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
Oakland police said the four victims injured in a shooting at a holiday party in Oakland were between the ages of 15 and 29.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Four people injured in a shooting at a holiday party in Oakland Christmas day are all in stable condition, authorities said.

Oakland police officers were called to the 34th Avenue near Foothill Boulevard just after 6 p.m. 

When police arrived they found a 15-year-old boy, two men ages 27 and 28, and a 29-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The four victims were transported to a local hospital where one of them was listed in serious condition but upgraded to stable condition.  

Investigators haven't provided any suspect descriptions or determined a motive for the shooting. 