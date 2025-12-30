4 suspects ram into San Ramon police cars; officer injured

The Brief Four suspects believed to be connected to car thefts rammed undercover San Ramon police vehicles, police said. Two of the suspects were arrested. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.



A San Ramon police officer was injured, and two young men were arrested late Sunday after four suspects believed to be connected to stolen vehicles in the East Bay rammed multiple undercover police cars, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Ivy Hill Road. In an email, police said that they had been conducting a surveillance operation in that area because they thought the suspects would return there, where a previously stolen car had been abandoned.

The suspects pulled up in a black Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and detective confirmed that these were the suspects they were after.

The driver of the Volkswagen "fled at a high rate of speed," police said, striking four unmarked San Ramon police vehicles and causing minor injury to one officer.

Four suspects exited the Volkswagen and fled on foot through the apartment complex.

Adam Biemerman said he was watching TV and heard sirens and a big crash.

He said he looked outside and saw a fire hydrant "blasting" in the air, when two guys "got out of the car and ran through the apartment buildings, cops chasing 'em."

On foot, police were able to catch and arrest the alleged driver, Anthony Parsons, 24, of Oakley, and Rafael Gonzalez, 20, of Antioch.

They were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a variety of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, car theft, possession of burglary tools.

The other two suspects were not immediately found.

The injured officer was treated for injuries and released from the hospital.