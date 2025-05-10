4 teens arrested for stealing park sign in alleged gang-motivated vandalism

The San Jose Police Department announced Friday that they arrested four teens for gang-motivated vandalism that saw the theft and destruction of a park sign.

Police arrested 18-year-olds Donner Sosa and Michael Reyes, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, all residents of San Jose, on May 1.

The park sign was stolen on the evening of Jan. 5 at Nisich Park. Officials said evidence showed four people cutting the sign with a handheld saw while shouting gang threats before taking the sign.

The department's gang investigation unit led the charge in identifying and arresting the four teens.

Sosa and Reyes were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail while the younger teens were booked into Juvenile Hall, all for gang-motivated vandalism and grand theft.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SJPD's Det. Minkel at 5003@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-3835. Anonymous reporting is available.