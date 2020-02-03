4-year-old girl identified in Bayview suspicious death case

article

A 4-year-old girl whose death Sunday is being considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in San Francisco's Bayview District has been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as Genesis Torres.

Officers responded at 10:08 a.m. to a welfare check requested in the 1200 block of Thomas Avenue and arrived to find the girl, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Police Department's homicide detail is investigating the death. More details weren't immediately available from police as of Monday afternoon.