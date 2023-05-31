4-year-old Oakland girl shot in the leg

Police in Oakland are currently investigating a shooting incident that left a four-year-old girl hospitalized late Wednesday night after she was struck at a home.

The child is expected to recover.

Oakland Police have remained tight-lipped during the ongoing investigation, resulting in limited available details.

The shooting took place inside a home located on 68th Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 9 p.m.

Oakland fire officials have confirmed that the young girl was shot in the leg. Police said her condition was "stable" on Thursday morning.

It remains unclear what events may have preceded the shooting or who else was present in the house at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD Felony Assault at (510) 238-3426.