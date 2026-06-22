40 Chromebooks stolen from Antioch nonprofit

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The Brief Someone broke into a nonprofit's learning center in Antioch and stole 40 Chromebooks. RRTH program director asked the public to be on the lookout for anyone selling multiple Chromebooks, laptops, or educational equipment that may have been stolen, to report it to local law enforcement.



Someone broke into a nonprofit's learning center in Antioch and stole 40 Chromebooks, which the program director said was a devastating loss to children who need tutoring.

40 Chromebooks

Why you should care:

RR Transitional Housing Program Director Marjori Trujillo told KTVU the theft is severely impacting the services her group provides to children, youth, and families throughout Contra Costa County.

As a nonprofit organization, RRTH Learning Center offers free tutoring, youth development programs, job readiness support, mentoring, parenting classes, academic enrichment, and community resources at no cost to participants.

Trujillo said that she believes the break-in occurred sometime between June 18 at 4 p.m. to June 19 at 6 p.m. She said nearly all the center's essential technology was stolen, including 40 Chromebooks, laptops, livestream equipment, and other devices.

"These were not luxury items," she said. "They were tools that belonged to the community. They were used by students who need help with homework, families applying for jobs, youth developing workforce skills, and participants accessing educational opportunities they otherwise could not afford."

She said the impact of the theft affects both children who depend on tutoring services and their parents seeking support.

"Our hearts are broken," she said. "We have dedicated ourselves to removing barriers for families and ensuring that every child has access to the resources they need to succeed. Seeing these resources taken away from the very people who need them most is devastating."

What you can do:

She asked the public to be on the lookout for anyone selling multiple Chromebooks, laptops, or educational equipment that may have been stolen, to report it to local law enforcement. She has also filed a police report.