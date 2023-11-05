400 San Rafael residents without power after car hits pole

A car crashed into a utility pole in San Rafael Saturday leaving 400 people without power, authorities said.

The accident was near the intersection with St. Joseph's Court, and Redwood Highway was closed between Mitchell Boulevard and Professional Center Parkway as a result of the downed pole.

Investigators said the driver was speeding and lost control when the car struck the pole.

Crews hope to have electricity back to the customers around 12 p.m. Sunday, but there's no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Police have not said what charges the driver, who remains hospitalized, could face.