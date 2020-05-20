41-year-old man arrested with fatal shooting of roommate

article

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his roommate in Antioch on Monday morning, police said.

Marc Siegel is in custody at the county jail in Martinez on $2

million bail on suspicion of killing 43-year-old Michael Moreno in a shooting reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1900 block of Iron Peak Court, according to police.

Officers responded and found Moreno, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moreno was a military veteran who ran the family-friendly California Combat Academy gym in Pittsburg. Several people wrote on social media this week mourning his death.

"This man is a war hero. A master. A leader and coach. A friend. This can not be," one person wrote on Facebook.

Siegel has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County

District Attorney's Office and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning, district attorney's spokesman Scott Alonso said.