Aggressive coyotes roaming area Redwood City police say

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The Brief Redwood City police have issued a warning that aggressive coyotes have been seen roaming Redwood Shores. An alert was sent out Monday morning that the animals were observed in separate locations in this area. Residents are being told to use caution and to bring pets indoors.



Police in Redwood City are warning residents and anyone in the area that aggressive coyotes are roaming Redwood Shores.

What we know:

The alert was posted Monday morning. Police said they have responded to an incident involving these aggressive animals and that the coyotes were reportedly seen in the 1000 block of Rockport Avenue and the 900 block of Redwood Shores Parkway.

"Use caution and bring pets inside," police said. In addition, you should contact Animal Control at 650-340-8200 or the police non-emergency line at 650-780-7118 if you have any sightings or encounters.

Wildlife experts have said you should keep your distance from coyotes if you see them. Keep your animals on a leash and keep your small children close to you. In addition, coyotes should not be fed.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify what kind of aggressive behavior the coyotes were demonstrating.