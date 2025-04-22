Security guard killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Oakland

Family and friends are devastated that a beloved member of their East Oakland community was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

They described Jerome Jernigan LaDay as hardworking, honest and responsible.

His mother, Sharon Jernigan, said he's always taken care of his family.

She raised him as a single parent.

Now, she wants the person who killed him to be brought to justice.

"This is my son," Jernigan said Monday, as she held a framed photo of her son at the East Oakland home they shared. "He was strong and he was good. And he was mine."



LaDay was described as the pillar of strength for his family and community.

On Friday night, shortly before 11:30 p.m., he was riding his bicycle after getting off BART.



Police said he was on International Boulevard, crossing the intersection at 78th Avenue in East Oakland.

He was on his way home from work.



Police said he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.



LaDay died at the hospital.

"Jerome is being responsible. Jerome is earning legally. Taking care of me the best he could," said Jernigan.

The owner of Golden Gate Cannabis in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood said Jerome is a long-time friend and worked for him as head of security.

The 44-year-old rode his bicycle during his commute to work and on his days off.

"Absolutely shocking. Beyond shocking," said Armster Hampton Jr, a friend and neighbor.

He said Jerome was an avid bicyclist and participated in the Traffic Boys Bicycle Club, which focuses on safety for kids.

"He's been out there with us, he's been out there showing the kids stuff, just positivity. It's just wrong that happened to him," said Hampton.

Family and friends said Jerome loved animals.

He had a pet snake and cats.

He also loved children.



"I was devastated. I have never known him to get into it with nobody. Oh my God, I know he's always riding his bike where he goes. He was a really good man," said Evelyn Moss, Jerome's neighbor.

Jernigan wanted the hit-and-run driver identified and held accountable.

She planned to hold onto her son's cell phone.

"I'm going to keep paying the bill, so I can hear his voice and I can leave a message when I want to talk to him," said Jernigan.

A family friend has started an online fundraiser to help Jerome's mother with funeral expenses.

KTVU has reached out to Oakland police but did not hear back.

So far, investigators have not released a description of the hit-and-run driver or the suspect vehicle.

