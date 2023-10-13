46th Mill Valley Film Festival wrapping up

It's been another successful season for The Mill Valley Film Festival, which wraps up on Monday. The festival, now in its 46th year, is known for offering access to some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers in smaller, more intimate venues.

"We look forward to it every year," said Regan Forston, who met his fiancée Patti Cohn at the festival. "Our first date was going to the film festival 10 years ago."

The couple attended a screening of May December, a romantic drama starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. The film is among a long list of acclaimed films showcased over the event’s 11 days.

Also playing Friday, Nyad, which tells the story of renowned long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad.

"I think that it was a great depiction," said Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s coach, who attended the screening and is depicted by Jodie Foster in the film.

Notably absent this year at the festival were the actors who are now on strike. Their absence allowed filmmakers at the festival to be the stars on the red carpet.

"People love directors because they’re excited to be among the people," said Mark Fishkin, founder of The Mill Valley Film Festival. "They’ll get out there and shake people’s hands, and have discussions."

Tickets for select films at the festival are still available.