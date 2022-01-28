49er friends and family head out early to SoCal for championship game

A dozen 49er fans from one family are hitting the road south: Their destination is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the site of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The Mendez clan was up early Friday morning, packing up their truck with grills and American flags. Their driveway on their small cul-de-sac in San Jose buzzed with excitement.

"I'm a super fan," Jesse Mendez said long before the sun game up. "We go to away games. We go to home games. We are season ticket holders."

The Mendez crew is part of the "408 Faithful" squad. Meaning they are 49ers fans who travel to Levi's Stadium to tailgate, but also to away games as well.

Upwards of 200 people are expected to link up with Mendez and company when it's time for the Niners to play the LA Rams.

They are hoping it will be a takeover of enemy territory.

