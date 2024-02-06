49ers-Chiefs center stage at Super Bowl 'opening night' celebrations

Super Bowl celebrations are now fully underway in Las Vegas as the Big Game is just five days away.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs took center stage on Monday in the first big event before Sunday's matchup.

The NFL hosted a huge media extravaganza and party it now calls "opening night."

The 49ers got a rock star reception from thousands of cheering fans, as the team walked onto the field of Allegiant Stadium.

The players clearly enjoyed every moment.

"We got to enjoy moments like this with the amazing fans that we have and the downtime we have with our brothers on this team," 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel said.



Much of the attention was focused on the two quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes has already led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl victories since he came to Kansas City in 2017.

This is Brock Purdy's second season with the Niners in his short, but incredible, pro football career.

"I always wanted to be ready when the opportunity arose," Purdy said.

More than 23,000 fans were there, along with hundreds of journalists from around the world.

