49ers faithful hit the road to root on the red and gold

In just a matter of hours, the San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles to see who will be heading to the Superbowl.

The 49er Noise drum ensemble doesn't do anything quietly, and took their show to San Francisco International Airport, holding a rally, rooting on the red and gold.

"And our main purpose of it is just to support the faithful, we're thankful to be a part of what the team does and be a part of the 49ers game day experience," said Mike Repucci from the 49er Noise.

The Noise knows Philly's going to be tough.

"Philly's going to be tough," said Repucci. "But we're really excited. Brock's playing great, the team's playing great; the defense is awesome. Hopefully, we'll come out with a win and be on to the Superbowl."

The drum line drew fans from around the airport. Tony Chavez, says he's on his way to Las Vegas, ready for his game-day ritual to ensure a 49er win.

"I'm meeting my son out there; we're going to watch the game together," said Chavez. We have tickets all year for the Niners season tickets. So, we're going to be out there watching the game. We have to be together so they win!"

Not taking part in the festivities, Eagles fan Eddie Ortiz.

"I'm flying to Philly," said Ortiz. "Flying to Philadelphia, watching the game tomorrow."

He says things lined up just right for him to get a last-minute ticket to the game, and a flight to Philadelphia.

"Honestly? I think it's going to split it by a field goal," said Ortiz. "It's going to be a field goal margin, or it's going to end in a Turnover or a Pick 6 or something. Something really slim."

The 49er faithful says they hope they're right back at San Francisco International Airport in two weeks, sending the team off to Arizona.