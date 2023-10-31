Expand / Collapse search

49ers reportedly acquire DE Chase Young via trade

By Freddy Brewster
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Defensive end Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a trade for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, Fox Sports reported Tuesday. 

The 49ers are reportedly giving up a third round draft pick in the deal. 

Young has five sacks this year and was the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Niners are acquiring him at a time when the team has been stumbling. After firing off five straight wins to start the season, the 49ers have lost their last three. 

The team has a bye this week. Their next game is Nov. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trade deadline for the NFL is Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. 