49ers Trent Williams finalizing new deal with team

Trent Williams, the 49ers All-Pro left tackle, is on his way to finalizing a new deal with the team, according to Elite Loyalty Sports, the agency that represents Williams.

The immediate terms of his contract were not immediately released on Tuesday.

Arguably the best player at his position in the league, Williams will once again protect QB Brock Purdy's blindside as the 49ers kick off their quest for their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers practice later on Tuesday, and players are expected to be available afterward.

The 49ers first game of the year is at Levi's Stadium, against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

In what has become an annual tradition, the 49ers continue to lock up their best players right before the season starts.

Last week, the Niners signed a four-year, $120-million deal with Brandon Aiyuk.

Last year, Nick Bosa signed his 5-year, $170-million contract extension on Sept. 8.