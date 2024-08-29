Brandon Aiyuk re-signs with 49ers in 4-year extension

article

The Brief Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year extension with the 49ers Other teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers have eyed the wide receiver in a potential trade



It's official: Brandon Aiyuk is staying with the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL reported the wide receiver agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension if he stays in the Bay, with $76 million in guarantees.

After weeks of will-he, won't-he, Aiyuk has reached a deal with the Niners after thinking about leaving the team, according to earlier reports.

Aiyuk was less than subtle in expressing his discontent with skipping the team's voluntary portion of the season.

Aiyuk refused to practice all offseason as part of a contract "hold in" with the team, saying he had a back injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said he was cleared by doctors before Wednesday's practice but Aiyuk still didn't join, risking fines.

Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers have also expressed interest in the 26-year-old regarding a trade.

However, with 11 days left to the season opener against the New York Jets, a deal was made and Aiyuk is staying with the red and gold.

This story is developing.