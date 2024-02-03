Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
13
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

49ers vs Chiefs: Thrive City to host official Super Bowl watch party

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco 49ers
KTVU FOX 2
article

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: A detail view of a San Francisco 49ers logo is seen on a helmet in action during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo (Getty Images)

Expand

SAN FRANCISCO - Not everyone can make it to Vegas for the highly anticipated (re?)match game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but never fret, official watch parties hosted by the 49ers are being held in the Bay and international destinations as well!

Three watch parties are taking place in San Francisco, Monterrey, Mexico, and Leeds, United Kingdom.

Fans can watch the Niners and Packers face off in an "authentic Levi's Stadium experience" with interactive activities like prize drawings, giveaways, fan chants, and scoring songs.

The San Francisco Watch Party will be held at Thrive City in the Mission Bay neighborhood from 2-8 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11. 

"We are so excited to host these events for our fans, whether they live here in the Bay Area, in Mexico or in the UK," said Nick Clarke, 49ers senior manager of fan engagement." We would not be able to get to this game without their dedication and love for this team, and we are so happy to be able to provide them a space to come together and watch our eighth Super Bowl appearance as part of the global Faithful community."

Tickets for the Leeds and the Monterrey parties are available for registration. Leeds tickets can be accessed here, and the Monterrey tickets here.

Tickets for the San Francisco watch party won't be available until Thursday.

Fans will also be able to order food from a special game day menu at these parties.

The San Francisco party is available to all ages, but access is limited to first-come, first-serve. 