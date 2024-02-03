49ers vs Chiefs: Thrive City to host official Super Bowl watch party

article

Not everyone can make it to Vegas for the highly anticipated (re?)match game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but never fret, official watch parties hosted by the 49ers are being held in the Bay and international destinations as well!

Three watch parties are taking place in San Francisco, Monterrey, Mexico, and Leeds, United Kingdom.

Fans can watch the Niners and Packers face off in an "authentic Levi's Stadium experience" with interactive activities like prize drawings, giveaways, fan chants, and scoring songs.

The San Francisco Watch Party will be held at Thrive City in the Mission Bay neighborhood from 2-8 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11.

"We are so excited to host these events for our fans, whether they live here in the Bay Area, in Mexico or in the UK," said Nick Clarke, 49ers senior manager of fan engagement." We would not be able to get to this game without their dedication and love for this team, and we are so happy to be able to provide them a space to come together and watch our eighth Super Bowl appearance as part of the global Faithful community."

Tickets for the Leeds and the Monterrey parties are available for registration. Leeds tickets can be accessed here, and the Monterrey tickets here.

Tickets for the San Francisco watch party won't be available until Thursday.

Fans will also be able to order food from a special game day menu at these parties.

The San Francisco party is available to all ages, but access is limited to first-come, first-serve.